Syracuse football holds second preseason scrimmage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Orange wrapping up another week of preseason camp on Saturday. SU held its second intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday morning.

One of the keys to success this season will be the play of the offensive line. Mike Schmidt takes over as the O-Line coach, coming over from San Diego State.

He’ll look to rebuild a unit that gave up 38 sacks a year ago, which was the third highest in the country.

Syracuse opens the season two weeks from Saturday, on September 4th at Ohio.