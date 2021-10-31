Syracuse is now one win away from bowl berth after complete team effort vs. Boston College

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It took a bit longer that #OrangeNation wanted, but when Syracuse found its stride offensively, it was able to get Syracuse a 21-6 win over Boston College.

SU, who is now 5-3, is one win away from securing their first bowl berth since 2018.

Does he look pleased? pic.twitter.com/RdcjTTll28 — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) October 30, 2021

The two-headed attack of Garrett Shrader and Sean Tucker continued to lead the way for Dino Babers’ offense. Shrader, who only managed 65 yards through the air on 14 attempts, but ran for 78 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Tucker continued his stellar season. The sophomore ran all over the Eagles defense for 207 yards and a score.

As for the defense, they were able to right ship after giving up a season-high 41 points. They held BC to 251 yards and just 6 points. Kingsley Jonathan dominated Saturday registering three sacks.

Even the much-maligned special teams unit of Syracuse picked this homecoming showdown to have one of its best games of the season. Courtney Jackson capped off an exhilarating third quarter for the ‘Cuse with a 64-yard punt return for a touchdown. It was the first SU punt return for a touchdown since Sean Riley took one back against Connecticut in 2018.

The first half inside the dome was not much to get excited about – for either side. Syracuse and Boston College combined for under 250 yards and just three points.

Syracuse’s best chance came in the first when Shrader was hit from behind at the three-yard line causing him to throw the ball backwards. Marcus Valdez recovered the ball and ended the 16-play drive.

After BC increased its lead to 6-0, the Syracuse offense finally started to find daylight. Tucker broke loose on a 51-yard touchdown run. It put him over the century mark for the 8th time this season and gave SU its first lead at 7-6. That 100-yard game also set a new program record.

It was Shrader’s turn for a long TD run on the next Orange possession. The Mississippi State transfer found the edge on a 48-yard run to increase SU’s lead to 14-6.

With the third quarter theatrics leading Syracuse to its 5th win of the season, Syracuse can lock up a bowl berth in two weeks when they travel to Louisville. Syracuse is off next week with a bye.