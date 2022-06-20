SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse signee Joey Spallina was named USA Lacrosse Magazine National Player of the Year on Monday – the latest honor for Syracuse lacrosse’s most heralded recruit in recent memory.

The nation’s number one overall recruit according to Inside Lacrosse, Spallina will play in both the National Senior All-Star Game and Under Armour All-America Game, where he’ll be joined by a host of his future teammates. Syracuse has seven signed players in the National Senior game and nine signees in the Under Armour All-America Game – both of which lead all colleges by wide margins.

One of the most prolific scorers at the high school level ever, Spallina has already broken the Long Island career points record and is believed to be in the top-25 in career points in high school lacrosse history by known records.

USA Lacrosse Magazine tabbed him as the Northeast Region Player of the Year in addition to his national accolade. The Mid-Atlantic Player of the Year was Dom Pietramala, son of Orange defensive coordinator Dave Pietramala.