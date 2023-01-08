CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WSYR-TV) –

A furious second-half rally comes up just short, as Syracuse falls on the road at 11th ranked Virginia 73-66.

The Cavaliers started the game red-hot from behind the arc, hitting five threes in the first seven minutes. UVA led by as many as 17 points in the first half, but a 9-0 run by the ‘Cuse to close the half helped cut the SU deficit to 35-26 at halftime.

Virginia scored the first 12 points of the second half, extending its lead to as many as 23 points. Judah Mintz and Joe Girard helped to spark the comeback for the Orange.

Mintz, a freshman from Oak Hill Academy scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half. With under three minutes to play, Joe Girard would hit back to back threes, cutting the Cavaliers lead down to just eight.

Virginia though would hang on down the stretch, handing Syracuse its fourth straight loss against the Cavs.

Girard led the way, pouring in a game-high 19 points on five three-point field goals. Maliq Brown chipped in ten points and eight rebounds in 36 minutes of action. Brown saw an extended amount of playing time on Saturday, with forward Benny Williams sidelined with a stomach bug.

The loss drops Syracuse to 10-6 overall (3-2 in the ACC).

Syracuse returns to action on Wednesday night at home against Virginia Tech. It will be a 7 p.m. tip at the JMA Wireless Dome, and you can watch the game on the Yes Network.