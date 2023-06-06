SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse legend Marvin Harrison is on this year’s National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Harrison will look to become the 19th person from Syracuse to be inducted when the class is selected in early 2024. Dwight Freeney is a member of the 2023 class, which will be officially enshrined on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.

This year’s ballot features 78 players and nine coaches from the FBS and 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks. The ballot was emailed today to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class. The Honors Court, chaired by NFF Board Member and College Football Hall of Famer Archie Griffin from Ohio State, includes an elite and geographically diverse pool of athletic administrators, Hall of Famers and members of the media.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.62 million people have played college football and only 1,074 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”

Already a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Harrison became the eighth former Orange player to be enshrined in Canton in 2016. Only Notre Dame, USC, Michigan, Ohio State, Pitt and Miami have more all-time Pro Football Hall of Fame selections than SU.

Harrison arrived on campus in the fall of 1991, first redshirting behind the likes of Qadry Ismail and Shelby Hill. When he emerged into the starting lineup in 1993, he hauled in 41 passes for 813 yards and seven touchdowns.

The following year, Harrison’s star continued to rise. He led the BIG EAST Conference in receiving yards per game (76.1) and recorded four 100-yard games. He also showcased another aspect of his game – his ability as a return man. Harrison ran back 18 punts for 165 yards to finish second in the BIG EAST in punt return average (9.2).

In his final season at Syracuse, he and freshman quarterback Donovan McNabb combined to ignite the Orange to a top-20 finish. Harrison set a then school single-season record with 1,131 receiving yards, propelled by six 100-yard games. The team finished 9-3, capped by a 41-0 victory over Clemson in the 1996 Gator Bowl. In that game, Harrison set SU bowl records for receptions (7) and receiving yards (173). The yards record still stands, but the receptions mark was bested by LeQuint Allen’s 11 catches in the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Harrison went on to a record-setting NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. After being selected with the 19th pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, he hauled in over 60 passes in each of his first two years in the league.

Beginning in 1998, he and quarterback Peyton Manning would set numerous NFL records for receiver/quarterback tandem, including 953 completions, and 112 touchdowns. In 2006, Harrison led the Colts to a Super Bowl victory over the Chicago Bears.

The Super Bowl title was one of many highlights in Harrison’s sparkling 13-year career. He was named to eight Pro Bowls and recorded eight 1,000-yard receiving seasons before retiring after the 2008 season. Harrison’s best season was 2002 when he shattered Herman Moore’s single-season record for catches by making 143 receptions for 1,722 yards.

Harrison finished his pro career with 14,580 yards, which ranks seventh on the NFL’s all-time receiving yardage list, and he is one of only two players in league history to amass 14,000 receiving yards for one franchise. His 126 touchdown grabs are fifth all-time.

In order to be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, a player must have been a First Team All-American by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA to comprise its consensus All-America Team. A player must also have completed their career more than 10 years ago and within the last 50 years. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree.

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2024, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2024 season.