Syracuse loses to North Carolina in final game under current Carrier Dome roof

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stars came out to watch, but the Syracuse men’s basketball team could not come away with a win in their final game under the current Carrier Dome roof on Saturday. The Orange were throttled by the sharpshooting North Carolina Tar Heels 92-79.

Defense was an issue for Syracuse on Saturday, the Orange allowed North Carolina to shoot 51.6% from the field and an astounding 42.3% from three-point range. Tar Heel freshman Cole Anthony and junior Garrison Brooks led the way for North Carolina. Anthony finished with 25 points, draining seven of his eleven attempts from three. Brooks compiled a double-double, scoring 26 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

One bright spot for Syracuse was the continued stellar play of Bourama Sidibe. The junior scored a season-high 17 points, grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds and swatted a career-high 6 shots. It appears as if the big-man has turned a corner, Sidibe is now averaging 12 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3 steals and 3.7 blocks over his last three games.

Leading the way in scoring for the Orange was sophomore Buddy Boeheim. Boeheim dropped 22 points, but only connected on two of his seven three-point attempts. Elijah Hughes also had a solid performance, scoring 19 points.

Depth continues to be an issue for the ‘Cuse. Freshman Quincy Guerrier was the only player for the Orange to log more than 10 minutes off the bench. The Montreal native played 25 minutes, scoring 6 points.

There was some serious star power in the Carrier Dome for the final Syracuse men’s basketball game under the current roof. New England Patriots stars Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were on hand for the game, along with the Late Night Talk Show Host Jimmy Fallon.

With A-list celebrities in the building, the Orange’s performance on Sunday can be chalked up as a failure. It was a tie game with 11:11 left in the first half, but a 16-0 run blew the game open, and North Carolina never looked back. Syracuse cut the Tar Heel lead to five at halftime, but struggled to keep the game within single digits throughout the second half.

Syracuse has two road games remaining on their regular season schedule. The 16-13 Orange will next travel to Chestnut Hill to take on Boston College on Tuesday, March 3. Syracuse’s final game will be in the Sunshine State against Miami next Saturday.

