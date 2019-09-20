Syracuse man accused of sending porn to minor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police have arrested a Syracuse man after they say he sent porn images and videos to a minor.

Troopers have charged Lucas Tzivanis, 23, of Syracuse, with 10 counts of Attempted Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor. His arrest comes following an investigation conducted by the New York State Police Troop B Computer Crimes Unit and the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Tzivanis has since been arraigned in Town of North Elba Court and sent to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, or $20,000 bond. Tzivanis is scheduled to reappear in the Town of North Elba Court on September 24, 2019, at 10 a.m.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending. If anyone has information regarding Tzivanis or this investigation, they are asked to contact State Police at (518) 873-2750.