SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga Count Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Daniel Kepner of Syracuse following three different investigations allegedly involving multiple victims.
Kepner was charged with:
- Five Counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, D Felonies
Police sent a search warrant out for Kepner’s home and found multiple illegal firearms.
For those, Kepner was charged with:
- Seven Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree
- Four Counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, E Felony
- One count of Unlawful Purchase of Body Armor, Class A Misdemeanor
He is currently at the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Justice Center.