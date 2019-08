SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal after police say he shot his dog and left it for dead on the side of 481 in DeWitt.

Melvin Flanagan, 68, was arrested and taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center on Thursday.

Police say the dog was found still alive several hours later, however, it had to be euthanized after being taken to a local veterinary hospital.