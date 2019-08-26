Syracuse man arrested at NYS Fair after yelling anti-LGBTQ slurs, punching man in face

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is facing charges after being accused of yelling anti-LGBTQ slurs at two men and punching one of them in the face at the New York State Fairgrounds.

State Police say at 10:55 p.m. Saturday, troopers assigned to the State Fair observed 27-year-old Nicolas Ferlenda screaming obscenities and covered in blood.

Ferlenda is accused of yelling anti-LGBTQ slurs towards two men while they were walking towards their vehicle parked at the New York State Fairgrounds. State Police say Ferlenda then punched one of the men in the face.

When they got in their vehicle and tried to drive out of the parking lot, police say Ferlenda punched the driver’s side window causing it to smash.

Ferlenda suffered cuts to his hand and arm. He was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree, Aggravated Harassment in the second degree, and Disorderly Conduct.

Ferlenda was charged with a bias-related crime and taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await centralized arraignment.