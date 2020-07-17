Syracuse man facing charges for allegedly assaulting a postal worker

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been indicted on federal charges after allegedly assaulting a United States Postal Service worker.

Daniel J. Trammell, 58, of Syracuse, allegedly entered the Franklin Square Station Post Office in Syracuse on April 21, 2020, and shouted at workers, threatening to shoot the letter carrier who was assigned to deliver mail to Trammell’s residence. Later in the day, Trammell allegedly assaulted a letter carrier who was delivering his mail, and caused a cut on the victim’s neck.

If Trammell is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

