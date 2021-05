SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 28-year-old was stabbed in the face Monday night according to Syracuse Police.

At the time, the victim was unable to provide much information including a suspect.

He was transported to Upstate University Hospital where his injury is considered to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315)442-5222. All calls will be kept confidential.