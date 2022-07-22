SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –– The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Syracuse man has been arrested and is in custody after driving away in a stolen fire/rescue vehicle.

Around 1:00 a.m. Friday, while the Syracuse Fire Department was on the scene of an ambulance call in the 100 block of North Edwards Avenue a man jumped into the driver seat of a 2016 Ford 250 Syracuse Fire/Rescue vehicle and sped off.

The driver entered the NYS Thruway where the vehicle was observed by deputies heading westbound near exit 36 (Interstate 81).

The driver then exited the Thruway at exit 36 but then re-entered the Thruway traveling east in the westbound lanes.

Eventually, the vehicle crossed over the median and getting back into the eastbound lanes before deputies were able to successfully use stop sticks, deflating all four tires.

The vehicle continued eastbound on the Thruway into the Town of Sullivan in Madison County where it struck the median and rolled over several times.

The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Nathan Kane of Syracuse, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Kane was charged with grand larceny in the 4th degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th degree, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and was issued traffic tickets for reckless operation, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree, unlicensed operator, unsafe lane change, speed not reasonable and prudent and traveling the wrong way on a roadway.

Kane remains in the hospital and additional charges are pending.