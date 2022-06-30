SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse has lined up a men’s basketball contest against Monmouth for Monday, Dec. 12, at the JMA Wireless Dome. The game time will be announced later.

Monmouth Series Notes

· Syracuse has a 2-0 advantage in the all-time series with Monmouth.

· The two teams first squared off on Dec. 8, 2012, and the Orange emerged with a 108-56 triumph.

· Syracuse defeated Monmouth on Nov. 11, 2016, 71-50.

· The Hawk coaching staff includes former Syracuse assistant Rick Callahan.

Monmouth was 21-13 overall and 11-9 in the MAAC last winter.

The Hawks are coached by Binghamton native and former North Carolina standout King Rice. He has logged 11 seasons with the Hawks and has earned Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Coach of the Year three times. Rice has guided Monmouth into the NIT twice (2015-16, 2016-17).

Syracuse was 16-17 last winter, the program’s first losing season since the 1968-69 squad finished 9-16. Guard Joseph Girard III and center Jesse Edwards, each a senior, represent Syracuse’s returning starters.

2022-23 Syracuse Men’s Basketball Schedule

Nov. 1 vs. SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE (exhibition) @ JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 7 vs. LEHIGH @ JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 15 vs. COLGATE @ JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 26 vs. BRYANT @ JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 29 at Illinois (ACC/Big 10 Challenge) @ State Farm Center

Dec. 6 vs. OAKLAND @ JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 10 vs. GEORGETOWN @ JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 12 vs. MONMOUTH @ JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 17 vs. CORNELL @ JMA Wireless Dome