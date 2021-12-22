(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse has added Brown to its schedule, the university announced Wednesday.

– Tickets & parking passes for the postponed game vs. Lehigh will be honored for Monday's game vs. Brown.



– Tickets will also be available for purchase at https://t.co/yGjSgw0Tff or by phone at 888-DOMETIX — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) December 22, 2021

SU will host Brown Monday December 27 at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed live on the ACC Network Extra.

This comes after the program had to pause activities and postpone their games against Lehigh and Cornell due to numerous players testing positive with COVID-19.

“On behalf of our student-athletes and staff, we appreciate and thank our fans for their patience and understanding, as we work through this fluid scheduling situation,” said John Wildhack, Syracuse director of athletics.

Ticket Information

Tickets and parking passes for the postponed game with Lehigh (Dec. 18) will be honored for the Dec. 27 game with Brown.

Tickets will also be available for purchase online at Cuse.Com/Tickets or by phone at 888-DOMETIX (888-366-3849).

The Box Office will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 26, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27, at noon.

In an effort to mitigate the potential risk of spreading COVID, the stadium entry protocols have been updated.