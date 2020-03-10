Syracuse men remain at No. 1 in lacrosse polls

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The No. 1 Syracuse men’s lacrosse program remained atop the polls this week after dispatching rival Johns Hopkins 15-9 on Saturday.

The Orange, which have been ranked No. 1 in more than 20-percent of the USILA’s polls in their history, stayed there for a second-straight week and distanced themselves thanks to other results around the country.

‘Cuse garnered 353 points and 13 of the 17 first-place votes this week as four of the six remaining unbeaten teams headline the top-five of the coaches’ poll. Cornell sits behind SU with 317 points and three first-place votes, followed by Princeton (309/one first-place vote), Maryland (298) and North Carolina (291/one first-place vote).

The Orange have No. 2 Cornell, No. 5 North Carolina, No. 8 Duke, No. 11 Virginia, No. 14 Notre Dame and No. 16 Army on their schedule this season.

In the Maverik Media Poll, Syracuse collected 388 points and 11-of-20 first-place votes. Cornell (373/six first-place votes) and Princeton (359/three first-place votes) rank second and third and collecting the balance of top votes. North Carolina (337) and Yale (307) round out the top-five.

‘Cuse opponents check in at No. 2 Cornell, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 8 Duke, No. 10 Virginia, No. 13 North Carolina and No. 15 Army, with Hobart and Albany receiving votes.

The Orange face Rutgers in the second of three-straight road games on Saturday, March 14.

