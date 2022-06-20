(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse and Cornell are no strangers on the hardwood, as the Big Red are the second most common opponent the Orange play in men’s basketball.

This December, another edition to the rivalry will be added.

Cornell will visit the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday, December 17. A time has yet to be determined.

SU has defeated Cornell 41-straight times, including last season’s 14-point win. The Orange was led by Buddy Boeheim’s 22-point effort. 1968 was the last time Syracuse fell to Cornell.

Last season, Cornell was 15-11 and earned a berth in the Ivy League Tournament.