SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

The biggest offensive output of the season led the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team to a 22-6 win over in-state foe St. Bonaventure, the first-ever meeting between programs at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday.

Joey Spallina led the way for Syracuse with six points on two goals and four assists while Owen Hiltz and Alex Simmons contributed hat tricks. John Cohen had a career night with four points on one goal and three helpers.

Syracuse allowed just three goals in either half, including a shutout third quarter while tagging the Bonnies for nine.

The Orange return to the JMA Dome on Saturday for a 1 p.m. showdown with Hobart, putting the Kraus-Simmons Trophy on the line.