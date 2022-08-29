SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – After dominating the possession and tempo for most of the match, Syracuse sealed a 1-0 upset of No. 21 Penn State in the 80th minute with a goal from graduate midfielder Colin Biros. Biros was assisted on the game-winning goal by forward Nathan Opoku.

After an even first half, the Orange pushed the pace in the second period of play. Syracuse registered 20 shots in the second half, finishing with 29 shots on the night.

The Syracuse defense limited Penn State’s attack to just 10 shots on the night and four attempts on goal. Orange graduate goalkeeper Lucas Daunhauer finished with four saves, two of them coming in the last two minutes to preserve the one goal advantage.

“A special night for us playing against a terrific, well coached team,” head coach Ian McIntyre said. “It’s good for this group to experience finding a way to win against a team of the caliber of Penn State”.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Syracuse (2-0-0) played a back-and-forth first half with Penn State (0-1-1). The Orange controlled possession and found some creases in the Nittany Lion backline. In the 16th minute of action, junior midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski forced a save from Penn State keeper Kris Shakes with a shot from outside the box.

After the halftime break, Syracuse started to dictate the tempo of play. Forwards Levonte Johnson and Opoku gave the Penn State backline problems with their runs down the wing.

The Orange found the breakthrough in the 80th minute of play after Biros found sophomore midfielder Giona Leibold open down the left wing. Leibold fired a ball into box where Opoku was able to hold up play effectively. Opoku flicked the ball up for Biros, who was able to bring the ball down with a slick touch. Biros dribbled past Penn State defender Femi Awodesu, then shot the ball into the bottom right corner out of Shakes’ reach.

Shortly after the goal, the Orange surrendered a free kick deep in their half. Penn State midfielder Seth Kuhn found Peter Mangione free in the box for a header but was denied with an acrobatic save from Daunhauer. Penn State controlled the rebound and Kuhn was stopped with a second save from Daunhauer.

After a strong display against Iona, Syracuse’s backline of Buster Sjober, Christian Curti and Olu Oyegunle were effective in limiting Penn State’s potent attack. The Nittany Lions only shot three times in the second half.

OF NOTE

The win over Penn State improves Ian McIntyre’s Syracuse record against Big Ten opponents to 7-1.

The Orange have started off the 2022 season with two clean sheets. It marks the first time since 2014 that the Orange have started the season with consecutive shutouts. Syracuse kept opponents scoreless for the first four games that year.

The clean sheet represents the seventh shutout of Daunhauer’s collegiate career. Biros’ goal marks the eighth goal of his career.

UP NEXT:

Syracuse will hit the road for its next two matches. Up first is a matchup with defending America East champion Vermont on Friday, Sept. 2. That game is slated for a 7 p.m. kick-off. The Orange then travel to former BIG EAST rival UConn for a match on Monday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. Syracuse returns home on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. to open ACC play against Notre Dame.