Syracuse Mets 2021 season slated to start April 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Mets will take the field for the 2021 season, with Opening Day scheduled for Tuesday, April 6 at Lehigh Valley. The Home Opener at NBT Bank Stadium is planned for Tuesday, April 13 against the Buffalo Bisons.

The Mets are scheduled to play 142 games in their 2021 season. During the unique season, the Mets will only play the other 5 teams in their division. This change is in order to reduce team travel. Teams will play a six-game series in the same city against the same opponent.

The 142-game schedule is a slight increase from the last few years. Triple-A teams have played 140 games each season since 2018. The change comes as part of a broader change in Minor League Baseball.

Syracuse’s schedule features 36 games against Buffalo, 34 games against Rochester, and 24 games each against Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and Worcester. The Mets will play 70 games at home at NBT Bank Stadium and 72 games on the road. All 142 games are slated to be played over a 167-day stretch that starts with Opening Day on April 6th and ends with the season finale on September 19th.

Syracuse is part of a new “Group of 20” League now called the Triple-A East League where the Mets are part of a Northeast Division. That division consists of teams that were formerly part of the International League North Division: Buffalo, Lehigh Valley, Rochester, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Syracuse, and Worcester which moved from Pawtucket, plus 14 other teams Columbus, Indianapolis, Iowa, Louisville, Omaha, St. Paul, and Toledo in the Midwest Division and Charlotte, Durham Gwinnett, Jacksonville, Memphis, Nashville, and Norfolk in the Southeast Division.

The Syracuse Mets are continuing to work with state and local health officials to plan for the safe return of fans to the stadium. More information about tickets and health protocols at games will be released soon.

For more information on the team and a look at their full schedule, visit milb.com/syracuse.