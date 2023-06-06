SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday’s game between the Syracuse Mets and the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs is still scheduled to go on. At least for now.

However, the Education Day promotion will not.

Out of what the Syracuse Mets say is an “abundance of caution” they have chosen to cancel Wednesday morning’s Education Day promotion. This is due to the forecast of poor air quality for Central New York.

The Mets are asking fans to make smart choices on whether to attend Wednesday’s game, based on their health history.

The Syracuse Mets did say that refunds will be given to all schools that were scheduled to participate in Education Day.

The team is working with Major League Baseball and experts to continue to monitor the weather and air quality index for the week.