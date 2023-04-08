SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Because of the cold temperatures last night, the Syracuse Mets vs. Rochester Red Wings game was postponed.

This is also due to the health and safety of the players and fans, says the Syracuse Mets Director, Michael Tricarico.

It is being moved to Saturday, April 8 at 1:05 p.m.

Gates will open at 12 p.m. and the second game will begin 30 minutes after the ending of the first.

Fans with tickets for Friday’s postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Friday’s date.

Tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket office or by calling 315-474-7833.

Saturday is 2023 Syracuse Mets Magnet Schedule giveaway day, sponsored by Safe Harbor Wills and Trusts. The first 4,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2023 Syracuse Mets magnet schedule.