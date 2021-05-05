Syracuse named safest city in New York for cyclists

(WSYR-TV) — May is National Bike Month and a recent survey by YourLocalSecurity.com named Syracuse the safest city in New York State for cyclists, and the 35th safest city nationwide.
The rankings are based on publicly available data from the Census, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and state reporting. The data was then broken down into a variety of factors:
- Bike Commuters
- Fatal Crashes
- Protected Bike Lanes
- Street Cycling Laws
- Statewide Bike Plans
- Bike Infrastructure Spending
Here are the top 10 safest cities for bicyclists nationwide:
|City
|State
|Safety Ranking
|Boulder
|Colorado
|1
|Eugene
|Oregon
|2
|Davis
|California
|3
|Minneapolis
|Minnesota
|4
|Mountain View
|California
|5
|Fort Collins
|Colorado
|6
|Chico
|California
|7
|San Francisco
|California
|8
|Santa Barbara
|California
|9
|Corvallis
|Oregon
|10
A complete list of the safest cities, including Syracuse, is below: