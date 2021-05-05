Syracuse named safest city in New York for cyclists

(WSYR-TV) — May is National Bike Month and a recent survey by YourLocalSecurity.com named Syracuse the safest city in New York State for cyclists, and the 35th safest city nationwide.

The rankings are based on publicly available data from the Census, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and state reporting. The data was then broken down into a variety of factors:

Bike Commuters

Fatal Crashes

Protected Bike Lanes

Street Cycling Laws

Statewide Bike Plans

Bike Infrastructure Spending

Here are the top 10 safest cities for bicyclists nationwide:

City State Safety Ranking Boulder Colorado 1 Eugene Oregon 2 Davis California 3 Minneapolis Minnesota 4 Mountain View California 5 Fort Collins Colorado 6 Chico California 7 San Francisco California 8 Santa Barbara California 9 Corvallis Oregon 10

A complete list of the safest cities, including Syracuse, is below: