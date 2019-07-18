Syracuse Nationals 2019: Know before you go

Show Hours:

Friday, July 19: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 20: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 21: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Syracuse Nationals, known as the largest car show in the northeast, is celebrating 20 years in 2019. Last year’s event drew nearly 95,000 people and over 8,000 classic cars that represented 34 states and six Canadian providences.

Thursday, July 18

No show cars allowed on the fairgrounds on Thursday

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Show car registration at Holiday Inn, the host hotel, in Liverpool

Vendors, car corral, swap meet and camper set up at the Fairgrounds (Enter at Gate 7)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free entrants only picnic in Brewerton

3 to 10:30 p.m.

Live Rockabilly at the Sparky’s Rockabilly Round Up Stage

Friday, July 19

7 a.m.

Show cars enter at Gate 6

Vendors, car corral, swap meet and campers enter at Gate 7

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Show hours

Swap meet and car corral open

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Indoor and outdoor vendors open

Winfield Award cars on display at the Syracuse Signature Showcase Building

Women’s World

Artie’s Party Pinstripers Panel Jam and Charity Auction

Mini Nationals Model Car Contest

Gasoline Alley Nostalgic Racecar Exhibit

TUCCI Hot Rods Pros Picks Parking

Best Ford in a Ford Parking

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tech seminars brought to you by Morrisville

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Repair Shop

1 to 11 p.m.

Live Rockabilly at the Sparky’s Round Up Stage

7 to 11 p.m.

Nationals After Dark at the Big Tent on the Midway

9:30 p.m.

Fireworks

Saturday, July 20



7 a.m.

Show cars enter at Gate 6

Vendors, car corral, swap meet and campers enter at Gate 7

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Show hours

Swap meet and car corral open

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Indoor and outdoor vendors open

Winfield Award cars on display at the Syracuse Signature Showcase Building

Women’s World

Artie’s Party Pinstripers Panel Jam and Charity Auction

Mini Nationals Model Car Contest

Designers Dozen Nominee parking by PFAFF Design at Builder’s Block

Gasoline Alley Nostalgic Racecar Exhibit

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tech seminars brought to you by Morrisville

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Repair Shop

1 to 11 p.m.

Live Rockabilly at the Sparky’s Round Up Stage

4 p.m.

Pin-up Contest at the Sparky’s Rockabilly Round Up Stage

5 p.m.

Sparky’s Rockabilly Round Up Awards

6 to 8 p.m.

Awards banquet and dinner buffet (tickets required) at the Empire Room

7 to 11 p.m.

Nationals After Dark at the Big Tent on the Midway

Sunday, July 21



7 a.m.

Show cars enter at Gate 6

Vendors, car corral, swap meet and campers enter at Gate 7

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Show hours

Swap meet and car corral open

Winfield Award cars on display at the Syracuse Signature Showcase Building

American Muscle Sunday

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Artie’s Party Pinstripers Panel Jam and Charity Auction

Women’s World

Mini Nationals Model Car Contest

Sparky’s Rockabilly Round Up

10 a.m.

Worship Service at the Main Stage

1:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremonies and Give-Away at the Main Stage

Celebrity Appearances

Erik Estrada

Estrada, known as Officer Frank Poncherello from the popular show CHiPS, will be at the center of Progress Building on Friday and Saturday for meet and greets, autographs and pictures.

Big Schwag

Brett “Big Schwag” Wagner is the voice of “Monster Garage with Jesse James” and hosts “Pass Time” on Speed Channel. He’s also guest-starred on shows like “NCIS Los Angeles” and “Sons of Anarchy.”

Candy Clark

Clark starred in “American Graffiti” as Debbie Dunham. Clark will meet fans and sign autographs all weekend.

Nationals After Dark

Thursday, July 18

7-9:30 p.m.: Grit n Grace

Friday, July 19th

5-6:30 p.m.: Custom Taylor Band

7-8:30 p.m.: Matt Chase & Thunder Canyon

9-11 p.m.: TJ Sacco

Saturday, July 20th

4-7:30 p.m.: Ruby Shooz

9-11 p.m.: Fate

Sunday, July 21st

10-11 a.m.: Amahoro

12-1:30 p.m.: Barndogs Plus – 50th Anniversary salute to the Allman Bros Band

Sparky’s Rockabilly Roundup – Portable Stage

Thursday, July 18th

3-4:30 p.m.: Flatheads

5-6:30 p.m.: Hot Rod Ford & A 2 Dollar Bill

7-8:30 p.m.: Tom Gilbo – Elvis

9-10:30 p.m.: Krypton 88

Friday, July 19th

9-11 a.m.: “Professor DJ” Joel Shipley

11a.m.-12 p.m.: Flatheads

12:30-2 p.m.: Krypton 88

2:30-4 p.m.: Roy Wilson and the Buzzards

4:30-6 p.m.: Screaming Rebel Angels

6:30-8 p.m.: El Kabong

8:30-9:30 p.m.: Hot Rod Ford & A 2 Dollar Bill

Saturday, July 20th

9-11 a.m.: “Professor DJ” Joel Shipley

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Krypton 88

1-2:30 p.m.: Roy Wilson and the Buzzards

2:30-3 p.m.: Pin-up Contest

3-4:30 p.m.: Screaming Rebel Angels

4:30-6 p.m.: Awards

6-7:30 p.m.: El Kabong

8-9:30 p.m.: Hot Rod Ford & A 2 Dollar Bill

Sunday, July 21