SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 22-year-old is currently at University Hospital and listen in critical condition after falling out of a window at Skyline Apartments.

On Saturday April 22, around 7:08 a.m. Syracuse Police were notified of the victim who had fallen.

Police found the victim unconscious in the parking lot. He had fallen several feet, according to police, and hit the pavement.

SPD is still investigating the cause of the fall.