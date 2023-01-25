SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating what’s described as the “attempted murder” of three of its officers.

A department spokesperson said Wednesday, the incident is one of three shooting calls that officers responded to on Tuesday.

Police have made arrests and recovered weapons related to the three incidents.

A spokesperson didn’t offer any other details about the “attempted murder” incident or the two others.

Sources close to the investigation tell NewsChannel 9 the “attempted murder” happened on Fabius Street near Skiddy Park on the city’s Near West Side.

A briefing has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, but police declined to offer more details beforehand.

The spokesperson writes: “We will be discussing several shots fired calls that occurred in the City of Syracuse yesterday. Representatives from the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, along with other law enforcement agencies will be in attendance.”

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 9 and LocalSYR.com will continue to report updates.