SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police vests have a manufacturers warranty and officers can only use them for a limited time.

“For us, we can’t have our officers utilize them because they’re out of manufacturers warranty,” said Syracuse Police Sergeant Jason Tom. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t have a purpose.”

That new purpose will be to help those on the frontlines in Ukraine.

With the blessing from the Police Chief Joe Cecile and the common council’s, Tom worked with the organization, Ukraine Focus, to make the donation.

“They probably would have stayed in our basement. We had no use for them and they were just collecting dust, unfortunately,” Tom explained.

They may be retired but still provide protection, some even have ballistic plates.

Syracuse Police donate ballistic vests and medical supplies to Ukraine

“They’re meant to stop a 762 round which is a high powered rifle round,” Tom said.

More than 200 hundred vests, as well as helmets and medical supplies were loaded onto an ambulance that Ukraine Focus secured. The ambulance will also being going to Ukraine. Brock Bierman, the president of Ukraine Focus has made a dozen trips there.

“Basil Seggos, the Commissioner, he and I literally driven ambulances to the frontlines and given them to the commanders while we’re hearing the shelling behind us, or in front of us or around us,” Bierman said.

Now the salt city has joined that effort to help this country that has already endured so much.

“You don’t have to be Ukrainian to help support the cause,” Tom said. “I’m the perfect example for that. Here I’m an Asian American male and I see the need over there and the opportunity to give back.”

He’s inspired others to do the same.