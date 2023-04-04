SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police officers are investigating a homicide on the city’s south side.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Temple Place around 1:30 p.m. where they found a 26-year-old man shot in the chest.

The man was immediately transported to Upstate Hospital where he later died.

Not long after, a 20-year-old man was found shot in the midsection on West Colvin Street.

Police say he’s at Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information on the homicide is asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.