Syracuse pulls out a thriller over Wake Forest

With the game tied at 73, freshman Brycen Goodine scored off a rebound with under two seconds to play, lifting Syracuse to a 75-73 win over Wake Forest.

Syracuse raced out to an eight point lead at halftime. Sophomore Buddy Boeheim hit four threes in the first 12 minutes. Freshman Quincy Guerrier provided a spark off the bench scoring 10 points in the first 20 minutes of action.

SU opened the second half on an 8-0 run, pushing the lead to 16. With 10:46 to play, Buddy Boeheim connected on his fifth three of the game, giving the Orange a 61-51 lead.

Wake Forest answered by going on an 18-4 run. Chaundee Brown jumper helped the Demon Deacons take a 69-65 lead.

Syracuse responded by scoring the next four points to tie it at 69. With 1:36 to play, SU would force a Wake Forest turnover, as Buddy Boeheim converted at the other end to give Syracuse a 71-70 lead.

Tied at 73 with under 15 seconds to play, Elijah Hughes would miss a three, but Jessie Edwards was there to tip it to Goodine for the game-winning basket.

Buddy Boeheim led the way with a game-high 23 points. Elijah Hughes added 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Marek Dolezaj, Bourama Sidibe, and Quincy Guerrier all fouled out. That trio combine for 22 points and 15 personal fouls.

Syracuse improves 14 and 9 overall (7-5 in the ACC).

SU returns to action on Tuesday night when they take on North Carolina State at the Dome.

