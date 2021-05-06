Syracuse Quarterback Dungey to get another NFL shot

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Instead of wearing Blue this weekend in the Spring League, former Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey will once again put on an orange uniform.
Dungey announced, via his Twitter account, that he has been invited to the Cincinnati Bengals mini-camp.
After stops with the Browns and Giants, this is Dungey’s third team in his NFL career.
Dungey was set to play in the Blues’ first game of the season Saturday. The Spring League is an unpaid developmental league, six weeks long, with games airing on FOX channels.