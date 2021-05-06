Syracuse Quarterback Dungey to get another NFL shot

CHESTNUT HILL, MA – NOVEMBER 24: Quarterback Eric Dungey #2 of the Syracuse Orange pumps up the fans in the bottom of the fourth quarter of the game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Instead of wearing Blue this weekend in the Spring League, former Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey will once again put on an orange uniform.

Dungey announced, via his Twitter account, that he has been invited to the Cincinnati Bengals mini-camp.

I will not be playing this Friday in @TheSpringLeague as I have been invited to the @Bengals Mini Camp. Thankful for the opportunity and ready to get to work. — Eric Dungey (@EricDungey) May 6, 2021

After stops with the Browns and Giants, this is Dungey’s third team in his NFL career.

Dungey was set to play in the Blues’ first game of the season Saturday. The Spring League is an unpaid developmental league, six weeks long, with games airing on FOX channels.