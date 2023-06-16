SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Parks & Recreation has released the dates of when their outdoor pools will open.

Burnet Pool opens Friday June 16, at 3 p.m.

Opening dates:

Friday, June 16: Burnet Park Pool

Tuesday, June 20: Kirk Park Pool and Upper Onondaga Park Pool

Wednesday, June 21: Schiller Park Pool

Saturday, June 24: Lincoln Park Pool

Monday, June 26: McKinley Park Pool

TBD: Thornden Park Pool

TBD: Wilson Park Pool

Pools will stay open through August, weather permitting.

Currently, the city is working to repair some mechanical issues with the pool at Thornden Park. The City of Syracuse’s Parks & Recreation says the Aquatics team is continuing to put together solutions to address staffing shortages to open the pool in Wilson Park. The opening days will be announced at a later date.

Pools will be open Monday – Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dates to note:

Between Monday, June 19 and Friday, June 23 Burnet, Kirk, Onondaga and Schiller pools will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the week as the Syracuse City School District school year ends.

All pool hours are subject to change throughout the summer based on staffing and pool needs/requirements.

Admission to open swim is free of charge for everyone. The pools will operate on a first-come, first-served system when pool capacities are reached.

Children who do not reach the height requirement must be with an adult who is 18 or older. Three children per adult are allowed. The accompanying adult must be always within arm’s reach in the water with the child.

A deep-water swim test must be taken and passed upon each entry as well.

CLICK HERE for the full list of rules.

Lifeguard screening and training

The City of Syracuse is looking for lifeguards. The Parks Department will run three lifeguard training classes this summer. Training fees will be waived for City of Syracuse residents who fulfill a summer season of employment working a minimum of 20 hours per week, says The City of Syracuse’s Parks & Recreation.

You can check your ELIGIBILTY here.

Training dates:

Session I: June 26 – July 7

June 26 – July 7 Session II: July 10 – 21

July 10 – 21 Session III: July 24 – Aug. 4

Lap Swimming

There is a designated lap lane in the pool during outdoor swim hours.

Swim Lessons

Lessons will not be offered this summer as previously advertised due to a lifeguard shortage. However, lessons will resume in the fall at Southwest and Valley Pools.

Aquathon events

Children between the ages of three and fifteen can sign up to be a part of five aquathon events.

Events are free of charge.

Aquathons pair swimming and running into an untimed event at the five parks within Syracuse.

Learn more and REGISTER HERE.

Aquathon dates: