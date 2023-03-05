SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) –

Senior center Jesse Edwards (27 points, 20 rebounds, and five steals) recorded the first 20-plus point and rebound game since 2009 and his 13th double-double of the season in Syracuse’s (17-14, 10-10), 72-63, victory against Wake Forest (18-13, 10-10. The win marked SU’s sixth consecutive Dome victory versus the Demon Deacons.

Freshman guard Judah Mintz collected 17 points and five assists and Senior guard Joseph Girard III (16 points) added his eighth straight outing in double-digits in the triumph.

In SU’s regular-season finale, John Bol Ajak, Jesse Edwards, Joseph Girard III, and Symir Torrence were recognized in a pregame senior ceremony. The 2003 title team was celebrated during intermission and the day was capped off Gerry McNamara’s and Hakim Warrick’s jersey retirement.



Edwards’ 27 points matched his career-best that he previously set at Boston College on Feb. 4th.

Edwards has the first 20 point and 20 rebound Syracuse game since 2009.



The Orange have won six of the last seven pairings against the Demon Deacons and six consecutive in the Dome.

Next up for Syracuse will be a rematch with Wake Forest. The Orange and Demon Deacons will square off in the 8-9 matchup in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday down in Greensboro, North Carolina.