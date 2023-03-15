HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team picked up a full-team win on Tuesday night, fighting through cold and blustery conditions to knock off Hofstra 16-8 at Shuart Stadium.

Syracuse (4-4) snapped a four-game slide thanks to 10 different point scorers. Saam Olexo scored the goal of the game, beating the first-quarter buzzer from midfield. Joey Spallina finished with seven points (4g, 3a) while Owen Hiltz chipped in six points (3g, 3a). Will Mark made 13 saves in net for the Orange.

The Orange were nearly perfect in clears with a 19-of-20 success rate while the ride was highly effective, allowing Hofstra just 10 clears on 16 chances.

The Orange return to the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, March 21 to open a two-game week. Syracuse hosts St. Bonaventure in the first-ever meeting between programs.