SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team put an end to its two-game losing streak, blowing out Wake Forest on Saturday night 94 to 72.

SU trailed by three at the half, but opened the second on a 26 to 8 run in the first 11 minutes.

Buddy Boeheim was one of four Syracuse players in double-figures, pouring in a game-high 30 points. Cole Swider added 18 points, 13 of those coming in the second half.

Syracuse shot 62 percent the field in the second half, finishing 36-63 (57%) for the game.

The win improves SU to 10-11 overall (4-6 in the ACC).

SU returns to action on Wednesday at NC State.