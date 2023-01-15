SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) –

A career-high 17-point outing from Chris Bell led Syracuse (12-6, 5-2) to a 78-73 triumph against Notre Dame (9-9, 1-6) on Saturday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

Jesse Edwards collared his ninth double-double of the season with 13 points and 15 boards. Maliq Brown recorded a personal-best 15 points and Judah Mintz (14 points) concluded the night by shooting 8-for-10 at the foul line.



Mintz converted a jumper off of the hands of Joseph Girard III to knot the contest 71-71 with 2:33 remaining on the ticker. The Orange went on to make seven of eight shots at the free-throw line in the final two minutes of play. Mintz recorded five makes at the charity stripe and Edwards added a pair. After a layup from Nate Laszewski, Mintz was sent back to the foul line and recorded the final to points of the night to secure the Orange win.



The closely contested first frame featured seven ties and eight lead changes. Syracuse managed to possess the lead for five minutes, while Notre Dame held the advantage for almost double.

The Fighting Irish controlled the game from beyond the arc throughout the opening half, as the visitors converted nine of 18 3-pointers. ND saw five performers connect from three-point range with Trey Wertz knocking down three triples.

Bell attempted to bring the Orange up to speed with three makes from deep in the first, the trio accounted for three of his five total field-goal attempts in the first half. It also marks the most three-pointers Bell has made in a game since defeating Richmond on Dec. 21st.

Wertz’s third trifecta sent the Syracuse into the Intermission with a 40-36 deficit.



The Fighting Irish used two consecutive three-balls to give them themselves a nine-point advantage against the Orange. The back-to-back makes delivered by Wertz and Marcus Hammond gave the visiting ND squad a 54-42 edge with 15:08 remaining in the contest.



Bell and Justin Taylor nailed back-to-back three-points and Edwards followed with a connection at the foul line to round out a 7-0 Orange run, which cut Notre Dame’s lead to just two, 63-61.

With five minutes left, Brown logged consecutive dunks and Mintz closed out the second seven-point spurt with a three-pointer. SU held a one-point advantage with 3:20 remaining.



Syracuse heads to the sunshine state for a Monday night matchup against Miami. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and the game will air live on the ACC Network.