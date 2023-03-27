SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 18-year-old Bodie Centore of Syracuse has a strong passion to help find a cure for childhood cancer.

Passionate, kind and caring are just some of the words that describe Centore.

“It was kind of a nerve wracking process at first, I didn’t know if anyone would sign up or anything like that,” said Centore.

He’s talking about Buckets for St. Baldrick’s basketball tournament, an event organized by Centore.

“Last year it went awesome. It raised $20,000 and it was just a great community event and so I knew I wanted to bring it back this year,” said Centore.

Raising more than double the money this year, with over 260 kids taking part from different districts.

Now in its second year, the event was held on Sunday, March 26 at Cherry Road Elementary. From 8:30 am to 7:00 pm, the school gym was filled with kids playing basketball all for a great cause, including Centore’s friend and classmate, Austin Townley.

“Its really, really awesome to see the kids getting the help that they need and like all these kids having so much fun today,” said Townley.

The two have been friends for more than 10 years now, sharing a special bond.

“When we were in first grade, he was like hey I am doing the St. Baldrick’s thing, he sent us a note in class and everyone saw it and I was like mom I got to do this with him,” said Townley.

Centore and Townley started shaving their heads together for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation at just 7-years-old.

“Along the way of shaving my head and raising money I met a bunch of kids who had cancer,” said Centore.

One of those young kids was a boy named, Charlie.

“He was very resilient with his disease and very inspiring, and he did end up passing away and dying from his brain tumor, which was very shocking to me at first it was a scary moment very difficult to grapple with. Eventually it turned into inspiration and further motivation to create an event like this,” said Centore.

Not knowing what was ahead.

