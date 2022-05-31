SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse is scheduled to host long-time rival Georgetown on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the JMA Wireless Dome.

Series Notes

The Orange have faced the Hoyas 97 times, making Georgetown the fifth-most familiar opponent in program history. Syracuse leads the series, 52-45.

The teams first met in 1930, when the Orange defeated the Hoyas, 40-18, in Syracuse’s Archbold Gym.

Syracuse and Georgetown squared off last season in the nation’s capital on Dec. 11. The Hoyas emerged with a 79-75 triumph.

Georgetown was 6-25 and winless in the BIG EAST Conference a season ago. Coach Patrick Ewing is entering his sixth year at the helm of his alma mater. He owns a 68-84 head coaching record with the Hoyas.

Syracuse was 16-17 last winter, the program’s first losing season since the 1968-69 squad finished 9-16. Guard Joseph Girard III and center Jesse Edwards, each a senior, represent Syracuse’s returning starters.