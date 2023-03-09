SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning October 5 of 2023, Sourthwest Airlines will launch a daily but seasonal nonstop service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport to Orlando International Airport, according to Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA).

This offer tacks onto the previous Saturday-only nonstop offer with Southwest.

Southwest began nonstop flights from Syracuse to Central Florida in November of 2021 when the carrier first launched regularly scheduled operations at SYR, according to SRAA.

“We are thrilled our partner Southwest Airlines has chosen to continue growing their offerings here in Syracuse,” said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri. “Orlando is easily our community’s top market, and we appreciate Southwest’s efforts to meet that demand for both leisure and business travelers alike.”

These flights are scheduled to leave early afternoon from Syracuse each day.

To learn more about the 29 destinations served by nonstop flights from SYR, please visit the

airport’s Destinations Page.