SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This year’s speaker for Syracuse University’s 2023 commencement is, Donna Shalala.

Shalala is a former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and was active during Clinton’s administration. She is currently a Trustee Professor of Political Science and Health Policy at the University of Miami and was previously the president of the University.

According to Syracuse University Campus & Community, Shalala has held prominent leadership roles in higher education and the federal government. During the Carter administration, she served as Assistant Secretary for Policy Development and Research at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Shalala was the longest-serving Health and Human Services Secretary in U.S. history. On top of that, she was president of the University of Miami from 2001 until 2015.

“Shalala is a member of the Maxwell Advisory Board and a staunch supporter and advocate of the Maxwell School, and has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nelson Mandela Award for Health and Human Rights, the National Public Service Award and the Harry S. Truman Legacy of Leadership Award,” said Syracuse University Campus & Community.

Commencement is on Sunday, May 14, in the JMA Wireless Dome. The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m.