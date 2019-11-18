Syracuse University Chancellor releases updated video addressing campus concerns, incidents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud released an updated video Sunday evening to students, faculty and members of the Syracuse Community.

The Chancellor addressed last night’s report of a racist verbal attack on a female African-American student. The Chancellor said DPS has identified the individuals they believe to be involved and assures disciplinary action will taken.

Those involved were believed to be involved in a university fraternity, prompting the suspension of that fraternity pending the outcome of a full investigation.

The social activities of all fraternities have also been suspended for the remainder of this semester.

Chief of Department of Public Safety at Syracuse University, Bobby Maldonado announced a donor has provided a total of $50,000 to be made available for rewards for information leading to an arrest or actionable referral to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Starting Sunday, two new shuttles have been added, providing service between College Place, East Neighborhood, and South Campus locations.

DPS officers have also switched from 10 to 16 hour shifts, doubling the officer workforce and presence.

DPS officers are also increasing enhanced property checks, adding additional security officers to campus patrols.

Students needing an escort can call 315-443-SAFE (7233)

