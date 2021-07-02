Syracuse University Dome to return to full capacity with limited restrictions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University plans to return to full capacity at the Dome this fall with limited restrictions and no social distancing, officials say.

Based on New York State guidelines the Dome will require unvaccinated and those whose vaccination status is unknown to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

An antigen-type test result must be completed within six hours of entry and a PCR-type test result must be within 72 hours of entry.



Per CDC guidelines, masks will be required for unvaccinated fans over age four.

Syracuse football and basketball season tickets are on sale now.