Syracuse University men’s soccer match at Navy cancelled

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s soccer team wil not be playing Navy on Friday. The season opener at Navy has been cancelled.

Last week, the scrimmage against Virginia was cancelled when a member of the SU team tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing was conducted and student-athletes are quarantining in accordance with CDC guidelines.

No other members of the team have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.

