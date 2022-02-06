SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team won its third straight game on Saturday afternoon, crushing Louisville 92-69.

SU came out red-hot from behind the arc, hitting eight threes in the first half. Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III combined to score 22 points in the first 20 minutes, helping the ‘Cuse build a 17-point lead at the break.

SU led by as many as 32 points in the second half, as all five starters scored in double figures.

Jesse Edwards and Buddy Boeheim led the way with 19 points each. Joe Girard III chipped in 15 points, and Jimmy Boeheim added 14.

For the 7th time this season, Syracuse scored 90 or more points. SU finished 32-58 from the field (55%), including going 12-23 (52%) from three-point range.

Syracuse out rebounded Louisville 35 to 33.

SU improves to 12-11 overall (6-6 in the ACC).

Syracuse returns to action on Tuesday at Boston College. It will be an 8 p.m. tip at Conte Forum.