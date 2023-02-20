ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse woman has been arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly trying to hand an inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility a package containing cocaine and marijuana.

The Syracuse woman, 57-year-old Sharron L. Anderson was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the second degree an A Misdemeanor on Saturday, February 18, according to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol.

The incident happened during visiting hours somewhere between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. when Oneida County Corrections Officers observed Anderson hand a package directly to an inmate inside the correctional facility’s visitation area.

Immediately after seeing Anderson hand the package to the inmate, Corrections Officers immediately secured the package from the inmate and contacted the Sheriff’s Road Patrol.

When Sheriff Deputies arrived on the scene they placed Anderson under arrest for promoting prison contraband.

Upon further examination and analysis of the package, with assistance from the Sheriff’s Forensic and Narcotics investigators, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office found the contents revealed Cocaine, accompanied by synthetic Marijuana.

Anderson was processed and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Whitestown on a later date.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.