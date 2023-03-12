SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Junior Emma Ward recorded a career-high eight points to lead the No. 2 Syracuse to a 15-7 victory against No. 12 Notre Dame in the JMA Wireless Dome. With the win, the Orange match their best start in program history with a 7-0 record.

Ward assisted on four of Syracuse’s first five goals as the Orange jumped out to a 6-1 lead. Meaghan Tyrrell scored three of her four goals in the first half, helping ‘Cuse to an 10-3 halftime lead.

Notre Dame (4-2, 2-1) fought back in the third quarter. Megan Carney scored on an assist from Natalie Smith to open the second half and push the advantage to 11-3. Abby Maichin answered at the 11:54 mark, sparking the Fighting Irish on a 4-0 scoring run that cut the lead to 11-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Tyrrell halted the scoring drought with her fourth goal of the day before Carney followed with her fourth of the afternoon to give the Orange a 13-7 lead with six minutes to play. Ward and Emma Tyrrell found the back of the net in the final minute to give the Orange a 15-7 victory and improve their ACC record to 3-0.

The Orange go on the road for a pair of games, beginning Wednesday, March 15 at No. 7 Loyola at 6 p.m. The trip concludes at No. 13 Duke on Saturday, March 18 at noon.