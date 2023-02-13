SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS)– Syracuse moves up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s ILWomen/IWLCA rankings released on Monday, February 13. The Orange recorded their first top-five win of the season during the opening weekend of lacrosse action.

Syracuse earned 531 points and is one of three ACC teams ranked in the top four. Defending national champion North Carolina (1-0) earned 21 first-place votes and 597 points to stay at the top of the rankings. Maryland (1-0) received three first-place votes and 562 points for the second spot, followed by Boston College (1-0) with 557 points.

The Orange defeated then No. 4 Northwestern, 16-15, in the JMA Wireless Dome last Saturday. Graduate student Meaghan Tyrrell recorded a game-high eight points on two goals and a career-best six assists. Senior Delaney Sweitzer started in goal for the Orange and finished with a career-high 11 saves.

Syracuse faces its second straight top-five opponent when it hosts No. 2 Maryland on Friday, February 17 at 3 p.m. in the JMA Dome. Tickets are available at Cuse.com/Ticketing.