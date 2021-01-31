Syracuse women pick up comeback game against Notre Dame

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse women’s basketball team (9-3, 6-3 ACC) beat Notre Dame (8-7, 6-5 ACC) on Sunday at the Carrier Dome 81-69.

Notre Dame led for the majority of the game. SU was down by as much as 15 points but slowly crawled its way back in the second half. Redshirt senior guard Kiara Lewis scored her 1,000th point at SU with a triple to tie the game at 67.

Tiana Mangakahia led the way for the Orange with a near triple-double. She racked up 19 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds. More than half of Mangakahia’s points came in the second half. Kamilla Cardoso and Kiara Lewis also finished in double figures. Cardoso finished with 18 points, 7 rebounds, while chipped in 16 points.

Syracuse will travel to Georgia Tech on Tuesday and will then return to the dome on Thursday to host Wake Forest.