SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse is No. 1 in the ILWomen/IWLCA poll announced on Monday, March 20. It marks the second time in program history that the Orange have been atop the coaches poll.

Syracuse, which is off to the best start in program history, moved up one spot from No. 2, a position it held for the past four weeks. The Orange earned 19 first-place votes and 593 points. Syracuse is 9-0 this season and is one of three unbeaten Division I teams.

Northwestern, which defeated previously top-ranked North Carolina, received five first-place votes and 581 points for the No. 2 spot. The Tar Heels come in at No. 3, followed by Denver and James Madison.

Stony Brook, the Orange’s opponent on Wednesday, is ranked No. 6, while Boston College, Florida, Loyola and Maryland round out the top 10.

Syracuse has three wins against teams ranked in this week’s top 10 and five against the top 25. Six of the Orange’s seven remaining opponents are either ranked or receiving votes in this week’s poll.

Another top 10 team visits the JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday, March 22 when Syracuse hosts the No. 6 Seawolves at 8 p.m. Tickets for the game can be purchased at