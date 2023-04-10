SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Unbeaten Syracuse is No. 1 in the ILWomen/IWLCA rankings for a program-best fourth consecutive week. The Orange received all 21 first-place votes and earned 525 points.

The top 12 teams held their spots from last week’s rankings. Northwestern remains No. 2 (504 pts.), followed by Denver (471 pts.) and James Madison (449 pts.). North Carolina, Syracuse’s next opponent, is No. 5 (447 pts.).

The Orange defeated No. 19 Clemson, 19-10, last Saturday for their eighth victory against a ranked opponent this season. Syracuse has four wins against teams ranked in this week’s top 10.

The squad’s final regular-season road game is slated for Saturday, April 15 at defending national champion North Carolina. Opening draw in Chapel Hill is set for noon on ESPNU. Syracuse hosts No. 7 Boston College in the regular-season finale on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at the SU Soccer Stadium.