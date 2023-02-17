TALLAHASSEE, F.L. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

A strong second half effort came up short against No. 24 Florida State in the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Thursday night. Syracuse battled to cut a Florida State double-digit lead down to three at the conclusion of three quarters, but the Seminoles came out on top, 78-65.

Dyaisha Fair led the Orange in scoring with 19 points while Georgia Woolley added 12 points and Alaina Rice had nine points and a career high 17 rebounds. Dariauna Lewis also recorded her third consecutive double-double (10 pts,10 reb), and her eleventh of the season.

Syracuse returns home to the JMA Wireless Dome to celebrate Senior Day for the final home game of the regular season on Sunday, Feb. 16. Fans are encouraged to stay after the conclusion of Sundays contest as five seniors will be honored in a special ceremony. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Regional Sports Networks (YES Network Locally).